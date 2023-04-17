Ex-teacher’s aide accused of licking boy’s foot, molesting several children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A grand jury in Georgia indicted a former teacher’s aide on multiple counts months after he was arrested on suspicion of licking a young boy’s feet. He is accused of molesting several other children.

An indictment shows 25-year-old Caurey Rollins is accused of molesting several kids during his time as a teacher’s aide at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta, Georgia. He faces eight child molestation charges, all within a five-month period.

Documentation sent to WRDW says Richmond County schools received information on Feb. 1 about a male paraprofessional teacher possibly touching female students inappropriately. It lists four female victims.

Rollins is also accused of sucking, licking and kissing the foot of a 7-year-old boy on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park. After that incident, he was arrested and charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

Rollins was placed on administrative leave without pay on Jan. 17 while the district investigated the alleged incident at Urban Air. Less than three weeks later, he sent an email stating he was resigning from his position due to the situation at hand and that it would be in his best interest to step down and seek different employment.

The district hired Rollins on Aug. 11, 2022, as a general paraprofessional. His contract was set for 10 months, but he resigned after five.

Some of his responsibilities included serving as an assistant to the teacher and assisting with the supervision of students while promoting activities to enhance the social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of students. Another responsibility was to maintain the same high level of ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students as expected by the teacher.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said the school system cooperated fully with law enforcement in their investigation of Rollins. He also confirmed an internal investigation was conducted after the district was notified of the alleged incident at Urban Air.

“The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance to us,” Bradshaw wrote.

A child molestation prison sentence is anywhere from five to 20 years for one count, according to Child Enrichment. If found guilty on all eight counts and sentenced to the maximum, Rollins is looking at 160 years behind bars.

