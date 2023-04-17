Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned ground at Cooksley Ranch where the Anselmo fire started
Custer County fire burns thousands of acres
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground
Average Value Per Acre of Nebraska Agricultural Land as of Feb. 1, 2023.
Nebraska agricultural land values rise 14%
One of the presentations at the 29th Annual Train Show hosted by Nebraska West-Central Division...
Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosts 29th Annual Train Show
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body found in the locomotive at Bailey Yard...
Body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard identified

Latest News

FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
File photo - Huskers come out of the tunnel at Memorial Stadium
City of Lincoln offers tips for parking and navigating downtown for Saturday’s spring game
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Defending champ Chebet wins Boston Marathon, spoils Kipchoge debut
Herbie Husker through the years
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker