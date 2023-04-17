Nebraskaland Bank helps lay foundation for Habitat home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank continues to make a difference in the community thanks to their Project Blank initiate.

Employees gathered at McCabe and Second Streets to lay the foundation for Habitat For Humanity’s 67th home. The initiative is in conjunction with the bank’s 25th Anniversary as a means to give back to the community.

“I never actually helped with the foundation part of this and I don’t think anyone that is currently helping, but I think everyone is learning a lot this,” said Russell Tappy, Nebraskaland Bank Assistant Vice-President Credit Analysis and Habitat For Humanity Board Member. “This is a serious, difficult process, kind of time consuming, you got to be super accurate and everyone is appreciating the kind of work.”

The bank also donated $250 dollars to the non-profit organization. Habitat For Humanity is also celebrating 25 years in the community.

