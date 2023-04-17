Nice and warm conditions Monday into Tuesday; Cooler and wetter Wednesday into Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nice and beautiful Sunday, these conditions will continue into the day Monday into Tuesday with warmer temperatures, with wetter and cooler conditions Wednesday into Friday.

As suppressing(sinking motion) conditions in the atmosphere hovers over the coverage zone, this will continue to bring us sunny skies and light winds about 5 to 15 mph Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 70s to 80s, which is slightly warm for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time will be in the 30s and 40s with mainly clear conditions and with light winds persisting.

Tranquil conditions will persist into the day Monday into Tuesday
Tranquil conditions will persist into the day Monday into Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday into Friday ,a slow moving disturbance will be moving through the area, giving the area cooler and wetter conditions during this time. Highs will be in the 40s to 60s during this timeframe and chances of rain and even wet snow during the overnight hours and early morning hours. Generally the amount of rainfall will be under a quarter of an inch.

A slow moving system will be moving through the area Wednesday into Friday
A slow moving system will be moving through the area Wednesday into Friday(Andre Brooks)

