Troopers arrest one, locate missing juvenile after I-80 pursuit

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested a driver and located a missing juvenile following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 345. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 383. The driver and front seat passenger then fled on foot, running across the westbound lanes of I-80. Both were quickly taken into custody by additional troopers and Seward County deputies. A second passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

The driver, 27-year-old Edwin Portillo Barrientos of Lincoln, was arrested for driving with a revoked license, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+, and multiple outstanding warrants. He was lodged in York County Jail. The passenger who fled, a 17-year-old female, had been reported missing. She was lodged at the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center for an outstanding warrant. The second passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 22 minutes.

