Case against Tilden man accused of sexually assaulting two girls heads to district court

The case against a northeast Nebraska man accused of sexually assaulting two children is headed to district court.
By Eric McKay
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The case against a northeast Nebraska man accused of sexually assaulting two children is headed to district court.

40-year-old Patrick Cowling of Tilden waived his preliminary hearing in Madison County Court on Monday.

Cowling faces two felony counts of sexual assault of a child. Investigators say in court documents that the assaults began on two girls. Investigators say the alleged assaults began in 2018, when the girls were 13 and nine years of age, and they are alleged to have continued for approximately three years.

If convicted, Cowling faces up to life in prison.

He is expected to enter a plea when he’s arraigned in district court in Madison on May 11.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned ground at Cooksley Ranch where the Anselmo fire started
Custer County fire burns thousands of acres
John Chilcott was arrested at the Buffalo Bill Campground near North Platte
North Platte couple arrested at Buffalo Bill Campground
Average Value Per Acre of Nebraska Agricultural Land as of Feb. 1, 2023.
Nebraska agricultural land values rise 14%
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
One of the presentations at the 29th Annual Train Show hosted by Nebraska West-Central Division...
Nebraska West-Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association hosts 29th Annual Train Show

Latest News

The 108th Nebraska Legislature
In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
KNOP Forecast Map 4-17-2023
Warming with sunshine to start workweek, then cooler with more rain
Troopers arrest one, locate missing juvenile after I-80 pursuit
O'Fallons Road near Sutherland, NE
Concerns raised on O’Fallons Road Bridge project near Sutherland