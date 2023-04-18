Cause of deadly plant explosion considered accidental, State Fire Marshal’s Office says

The explosion happened during "routine maintenance and repairs."
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office released a new details regarding the explosion at Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River.

The agency said the cause of the explosion is considered accidental, as a result of work being conducted in a liquid holding tank.

Around 2:39 p.m. Monday, Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to a report of an explosion with injuries at the facility. Once on scene, firefighters located a liquid holding tank that had been involved in an explosion, though no fire was present.

One employee died at the facility while another employee was transferred to an Omaha hospital and remains in critical condition. Three on-site contractors were also taken to the hospital, where they have been treated for minor injuries and released.

The Hall County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A Green Plains spokesperson said Monday night that a person was fatally injured “during routine maintenance and repairs of on a whole stillage tank.”

The spokesperson said the plant was not operational at the time of the explosion.

This is the same facility where a fire started on Friday in a grain leg, the loading elevator that transports grain to the bin. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the explosion is not related to this fire.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Burned ground at Cooksley Ranch where the Anselmo fire started
Custer County fire burns thousands of acres
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say

Latest News

One of the recording cameras on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, used for livestreaming...
Nebraska lawmakers advance proposal for video archive of legislative proceedings
Austin Kelly will be tried in August for robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
Teen connected to Fonner Park murder set for August trial
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
O'Fallons Road near Sutherland, NE
Concerns raised on O’Fallons Road Bridge project near Sutherland