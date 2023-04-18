Huskers wrap up practice #13, readying for Saturday Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team wrapped up practice number 13 Tuesday morning. The Huskers only have one more practice before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday. That practice will happen on Thursday, with Head Coach Matt Rhule addressing the media afterwards.

At Tuesday’s practice, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield and Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola addressed the press corps along with several Husker players.

Matt Rhule has previously said that he wants the upcoming Spring Game format to be a competitive one, with the number one offense taking on the number one defense. According to Rhule, the only thing that could limit that would be the number of available offensive lineman.

