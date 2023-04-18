NRRA finalizes purchase of central Nebraska radio station

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 2014, a new radio station began consuming airwaves in Central Nebraska as Mark Jensen and Mid-Nebraska Broadcasting went live with KBRY FM. The station was branded as KBEAR Country and operated out of Broken Bow.

Earlier this month, Jensen officially sold the station to the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. The transaction was similar to one conducted in 2015.

“We actually purchased our York Stations from Mark back in 2015,” said Tim Marshall, Nebraska Rural Radio Association CEO. “So when he got the idea he was going to part with KBEAR he asked if we’d be interested. Broken Bow and KBEAR fit so well in our footprint in central Nebraska. The signal is a great signal for FM, it’s a signal that reaches further north than any FM signals we had previously to KBEAR.”

In 2019 the Nebraska Rural Radio Association purchased Legacy Communications stations in the Nebraska Panhandle along with their Holdrege station (KUVR). Upon solidifying the purchase of KBEAR Country the NRRA announced longtime Lexington Disc Jockey Adams Smith would be returning to his roots in Custer County to serve as KBRY’s Operations Manager.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to move home,” Smith said. “I’ve worked out of the Lexington Office for 24 years but I’m originally from Custer County and graduated high school at Sargent. So, this is a bit of a homecoming for me.”

With the purchase of KBEAR Country the NRRA has expanded to owning and operating 15 full-power stations in rural areas around Nebraska.

