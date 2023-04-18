City Council to consider allowing firework discharge for North Platte Plainsmen baseball season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council will consider allowing firework for the Plainsmen baseball season during their meeting on Tuesday.

The council’s regular agenda features a request from the North Platte Plainsmen for a four-time event to discharge fireworks on May 29, June 24, July 4 and July 26 for Plainsmen league baseball games.

The council’s consent agenda includes a pair of liquor permits. Also on the consent agenda is the authorization from the council to Mayor Kelliher for the city to purchase two 2022 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

