Patterson named Chadron State College President

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following an extensive national search, the Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Colleges and Chancellor Paul Turman announced Dr. Ron K. Patterson, Ed.D. as the 12th President of Chadron State College, according to a press release issued by the college Tuesday.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected to serve as the President of Chadron State College,” Patterson said. “Chadron State College is a special place, and I look forward to joining the strong team of dedicated faculty and staff to continue to enhance the lives and experiences of our students, their families, and the community. The mission, vision, and values align well with my purpose and commitment to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community. My steadfast commitment is to the student experience, establishing connections with alumni, and community members to ensure their success, while building on the exciting future of Chadron State College.”

Patterson has served the University of North Alabama since 2016 in multiple leadership roles from chief enrollment officer to most recently, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and director of the presidential mentor’s academy for the past three years. Previously he served as vice president for enrollment management at Marietta College; the University of Central Arkansas as Director of Admissions and Enrollment Services; the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as Director of Admissions, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs; and Christian Brothers University in Admissions.

“I speak for the entire Board when I say, we are thrilled to announce Dr. Patterson as the twelfth president of Chadron State,” John Chaney, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the search committee said. “Dr. Patterson has a true passion for the institution, our mission of accessibility and affordability of the State Colleges, and especially the students of Chadron State.”

The comprehensive search process involved input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, and allowed the Search Committee to choose the best leader for Chadron State College and its future.

“First I would like to thank the search and search advisory committees for their great work in advancing an outstanding pool of candidates to campus,” Turman said, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “From this pool, we selected an individual with a passion for students and the region to lead Chadron State into the future. Dr. Patterson’s considerable enrollment success and comprehensive strategic planning experience will serve him well as he leads Chadron State into the future.”

Dr. Patterson’s Career Highlights

Since joining the University of North Alabama in July 2016, Patterson’s leadership role has become progressively increased, all while improving enrollment by 16.3%.

Envisioned and re-organized the University Student Success Center to advance a comprehensive approach to a professional advising infrastructure in all academic colleges, student success focused on meaningful connections, coordinating support, demonstrating care, and reducing barriers. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new approach increased re-enrollment, one-year retention, four- and six-year completion rates, and decreased student success opportunity gaps.

Strong strategic planning leadership. He was tapped to co-chair the University of North Alabama’s strategic planning committee beginning to develop the second iteration of the University Strategic Plan and had previously led the development and implementation of the Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan, 2020-2025, advancing the University’s strategic directions of enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

On April 6, 2023, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to authorize the Chancellor to negotiate a contract with the new President of Chadron State College. Patterson will succeed President Randy Rhine, who announced his plans to retire last November. Rhine’s last day will be June 30, 2023. Dr. Patterson will begin his role as Chadron State’s President on July 1, 2023.

Patterson joins Chadron State College at an exciting time. This fall, Chadron State increased its enrollment by 2.6%, including a 47% increase in new transfer students, and has recently completed the addition and remodel of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning, continuing Chadron State’s legacy of leadership in providing a high-quality education to its students.

