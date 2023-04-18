Teen connected to Fonner Park murder set for August trial

Austin Kelly will be tried in August for robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old Grand Island boy is going on trial in August for his part in a murder last month at Fonner Park.

Austin Kelly is charged with felony robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony. Kelly pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all four charges and a judge scheduled a trial for Aug. 16. Kelly is currently in the Hall County Jail on $500,000 bond, although a hearing to review his bond is scheduled April 25.

Court records show police found the body of 62-year-old Todd Scherer at Fonner Park March 10. Scherer had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head. Court documents indicate that Kelly and 20-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of South Dakota went to Walmart after the shooting and when they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat, according to the court documents. Kelly is accused of taking Scherer’s wallet after the murder.

Hunts Horse is charged with murder, robbery and three weapons charges in connection with Scherer’s death. A hearing on his case was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

If Kelly is convicted on the robbery charge he could get up to 50 years in prison. Convictions on the accessory and conspiracy charges carry a max penalty of 20 years for each count.

