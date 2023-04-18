A Trail Mix of Weather for the day Tuesday; Cooler conditions the rest of the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After seeing fantastic conditions during the day Monday, a ‘Trail Mix’ bag of weather for the day Tuesday, with a cool down during the rest of the workweek.

As our area of high pressure continuing to move towards the south and east, it will continue to bring in slightly warmer conditions during the day, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, bringing with it an increase in cloud cover. Winds will also be on the increase with this movement with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. The winds will play a vital role during the day today, meaning that fire concerns will be an issue. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Greater Nebraska and majority of the Nebraska Panhandle until later Tuesday Evening. Persons are advised to follow fire weather protocols during the day, even outside of the Red Flag Warnings. Later Tuesday Evening into Tuesday Night, a cold front will be moving through the area. This front will pack a little bit of a punch with a little uplift in the atmosphere, sparking the chance of a small threat for severe weather, with spotty hail and damaging winds being the main issues, particularly for north and east portions of the area. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s in some spots.

This cold front, along with a new area of high pressure will be moving in a tangent with each other at a slow pace and this will continue to cool things down over the next few days with highs in the 40s to 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies with small rain chances Wednesday. A clear up and warmup will proceed during the weekend with highs in the 60s to 70s with mainly sunny skies.

