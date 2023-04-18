Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona celebrated her 107th birthday with a very special performance Friday.

Members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena Zenk’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

A former ukulele player herself, Zenk grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years.

Zenk remembers her mother becoming famous as she was the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955.

The birthday girl moved to Arizona in 1985 and still lives in the same home.

She credits her long life to the homegrown food that nourished her.

