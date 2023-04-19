Nebraska vs. Creighton game suspended in the seventh inning

Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against Creighton at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska's baseball game against Creighton at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The game will resume at a later date to be determined.

The contest will resume tied at four in the bottom of the seventh inning with no outs. Gabe Swansen will be up to bat with Max Anderson on third base, Garrett Anglim on second and Charlie Fischer on first.

