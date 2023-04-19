Final report on Custer, Blaine County fires

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - The so-called Cooksley fire north of Anselmo burned 62.5 square miles of land in Custer and Blaine counties last week.

Custer County Emergency Manager Mark Rempe said the fire started April 13 near a railroad right-of-way about six miles north of Anselmo. High winds spread the fire quickly to the north over rough terrain which made it difficult to control. A storm system that night caused lightning strikes which ignited two more fires in Custer County and one in Blaine County.

The large geographic area overloaded local fire departments. Rempe said numerous fire departments from around the state came in to help control the fire. Fire crews ran shifts through April 16 watching for flare-ups and performing mop-up duty.

Rancher George Cooksley said in his line of work you have to be prepared for these types of fires all the time.

“If you live in the ranch lands and you understand the fire dangers that we’ve been under for the last year with the drought,” said George Cooksley, owner of Cooksley Ranch. “That you got to be there and we were prepared to be there but it was, conditions were such that there wasn’t a lot we can do.”

Cooksley said the wind changed directions during the fire, spreading it before additional help could arrive.

“The National Weather Service had called us and told us that the winds were going to change,” said Mark Christen, Anselmo Fire Department Fire Chief. “So that kind of changed our tactic and we tried to get more people on the east side of the fire because we knew the wind was going to start pushing it east more than it was north or west.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.