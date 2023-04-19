Matthews named to 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G3
Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G3(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Junior Brice Matthews was named to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced this week.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980.

Matthews is hitting .409 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 53 RBI and 41 runs scored this season. The junior has reached base in all 33 games this season and ranks 10th nationally in RBI and 13th with a .819 slugging percentage.

The Humble, Texas, native is one of five players in the country hitting above .400 with at least 13 home runs and 50 RBI, joining Florida’s Josh Rivera, Georgia’s Charlie Condon, South Carolina’s Ethan Petry and Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash.

Matthews has totaled 18 multi-hit and multi-RBI games this season, including a pair of five-RBI performances.

For more information on the Wallace Award or to see the entire list of student-athletes on the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, visit www.collegebaseballhall.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

Latest News

Caleb Smith
Huskers add Southern Conference champion Smith
Nebraska-Creighton softball game canceled due to risk of severe weather
Gering vs north Platte
North Platte defeats the Gering Bulldogs
Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska vs. Creighton game suspended in the seventh inning