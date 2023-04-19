Matthews named to 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Junior Brice Matthews was named to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced this week.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980.

Matthews is hitting .409 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 53 RBI and 41 runs scored this season. The junior has reached base in all 33 games this season and ranks 10th nationally in RBI and 13th with a .819 slugging percentage.

The Humble, Texas, native is one of five players in the country hitting above .400 with at least 13 home runs and 50 RBI, joining Florida’s Josh Rivera, Georgia’s Charlie Condon, South Carolina’s Ethan Petry and Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash.

Matthews has totaled 18 multi-hit and multi-RBI games this season, including a pair of five-RBI performances.

For more information on the Wallace Award or to see the entire list of student-athletes on the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, visit www.collegebaseballhall.org.

