Nebraska-Creighton softball game canceled due to risk of severe weather

(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the potential of severe weather, Wednesday night’s Nebraska-Creighton softball game has been canceled.

Forecasts in the Lincoln area call for scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, rain and hail. 

The game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets for the game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of Nebraska’s six remaining regular-season home games, including this weekend’s series with Wisconsin. General admission seating at Bowlin Stadium includes chairback seating in section 102. For questions regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the Nebraska Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED or nebraska@huskers.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

Latest News

Gering vs north Platte
North Platte defeats the Gering Bulldogs
Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska vs. Creighton game suspended in the seventh inning
WBB Recruit Darian White Nebraska Women’s Basketball
Huskers add grad transfer Darian White
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule
Huskers wrap up practice #13, readying for Saturday Spring Game