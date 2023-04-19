Nebraska-Creighton softball game canceled due to risk of severe weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the potential of severe weather, Wednesday night’s Nebraska-Creighton softball game has been canceled.

Forecasts in the Lincoln area call for scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, rain and hail.

The game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets for the game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of Nebraska’s six remaining regular-season home games, including this weekend’s series with Wisconsin. General admission seating at Bowlin Stadium includes chairback seating in section 102. For questions regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the Nebraska Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED or nebraska@huskers.com.

