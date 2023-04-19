Nebraska joins Google antitrust lawsuit

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Nebraska is joining the effort to break up Google’s digital advertising business.

On Monday, the Cornhusker state was announced as one of nine that have joined the Federal Government’s Antitrust Lawsuit against the tech giant.

The Justice Department is accusing Google of illegally monopolizing the Digital Advertising Market by gobbling up rivals.

The DOJ says Google does this through anticompetitive mergers, and by bullying publishers and advertisers into using the company’s proprietary products.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year.

Google is fighting the suit, and has said the complaint attempts to pick winners and losers in a highly competitive market.

