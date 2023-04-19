Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill legalizing conceal carry without a permit on Wednesday.

In a cloture vote, state senators passed LB77 33-14 with 2 senators not voting.

The bill allows anyone who can legally purchase a gun to also conceal it in public without needing a permit or a safety training class to do so.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.

