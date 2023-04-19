North Platte defeats the Gering Bulldogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs are looking to win on their home field against Gering High School.

Starting things off in the first half, North Platte was attacking relentlessly, getting their first goal within the first 15 minutes of the game. With under 10 minutes to go, the Bulldogs will get their second goal, and that momentum will carry on into the second half as the Bulldogs come away with this one. 8-0

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.