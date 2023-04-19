North Platte Noon Rotary hosts annual blood drive

The North Platte Noon Rotary held their 20th Annual Bloodhounds Blood Drive at Venue 304 in...
The North Platte Noon Rotary held their 20th Annual Bloodhounds Blood Drive at Venue 304 in downtown North Platte Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Locals rolled up their sleeve to help replenish the local blood supply for the American Red Cross Wednesday.

It was all part of the North Platte Noon Rotary’s 20th Annual Bloodhounds Blood Drive.

This year five teams made up non-profit organizations are not only competing for blood donations, but also monetary donations.

“I am grateful that I still have a great committee and that our Rotary Club has continued to do this for the Red Cross and that we’re able to continue doing this in the community,” rotarian Cassie Condon said. “I know there is a lot of Red Cross drives throughout the community and we’re just grateful that we can continue to show that our service above self means something to our community.”

The rotary will donate money to the top three teams with the most donors. Third place will receive $100, second place will get $200 and first place will receive $300.

The goal is to collect 50 units of blood for the Red Cross.

