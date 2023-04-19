North Platte Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Gertie Werkmeister
14-year-old Gertie Werkmeister(North Platte Police Department)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old after she went missing Wednesday morning.

NPPD said Gertie Werkmeister left Adams Middle School and met with a white man dressed in all black in his mid to late twenties at the Rec Center. At 10:42 a.m., Werkmeister and the man left the Rec Center and traveled eastbound on Francis Street in a dark colored Toyota Tacoma with out of state plates.

NPPD said Werkmeister was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweat shirt and black sweat pants.

The North Platte 911 Center issued a city wide RAVE alert to all cell phones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

NPPD, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are actively working to locate Werkmeister.

Anyone with any information on Werkmeister whereabouts, is urged to contact NPPD at (308) 535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (308) 534-8400.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

Latest News

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
KNOP Forecast Map 4-19-2023
Warm air, sunshine exit; cooler with slight rain chances ahead
Nebraska-led study first to define anxiety spiraling from national election
Nebraska-led study first to define anxiety spiraling from national election
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles...
‘Respect the burn bans’: North Platte Fire Marshal discusses active fire season