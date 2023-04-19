North Platte Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old after she went missing Wednesday morning.

NPPD said Gertie Werkmeister left Adams Middle School and met with a white man dressed in all black in his mid to late twenties at the Rec Center. At 10:42 a.m., Werkmeister and the man left the Rec Center and traveled eastbound on Francis Street in a dark colored Toyota Tacoma with out of state plates.

NPPD said Werkmeister was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweat shirt and black sweat pants.

The North Platte 911 Center issued a city wide RAVE alert to all cell phones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

NPPD, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are actively working to locate Werkmeister.

Anyone with any information on Werkmeister whereabouts, is urged to contact NPPD at (308) 535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (308) 534-8400.

