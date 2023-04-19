Pop Evil to join Bush at the Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair announces their final musical act for this year's fair.
The Nebraska State Fair announces their final musical act for this year's fair.(Nebraska State Fair)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the last musical act for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Pop Evil will be the special guest when Bush performs in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on the outdoor stage at Anderson Field.

Unafraid to embrace the heaviest and most melodic ends of the spectrum, Pop Evil’s songs range from fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads. Among their eight No. 1 Billboard Rock singles are “Trenches,” “Torn to Pieces” and “Walking Lions.” Formed in North Muskegon, Mich., in 2001, Pop Evil’s eighth album, titled “Skeletons,” was released in March. Tickets are available now at StateFair.org for $66, pit; and $46, general admission. Bush with special guest Pop Evil are presented by 104.1 The Blaze.

Bush, along with the rest of the 2023 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, was announced by the Nebraska State Fair on April 11. With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

Latest News

Midland Contracting, INC. begins water main repairs along the "S" curve in downtown North Platte.
Water main repairs underway on the ‘S’ curve
KNOP Hourly
Seasonably cool Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s hanging around for the next week
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-18-2023
Warm air, sunshine exit; cooler with slight rain chances ahead
NRRA finalizes purchase of central Nebraska radio station
NRRA finalizes purchase of central Nebraska radio station