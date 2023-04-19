‘Respect the burn bans’: North Platte Fire Marshal discusses active fire season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The state and region experienced a very active, dangerous, and deadly fire season last year, and thus far 2023 is shaping up to follow suit.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced earlier this week that he was extending a statewide burn ban through midnight this coming Sunday. North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell is stressing the importance of respecting bans of this nature.

“It’s very important to respect these because the Custer County fire that we just had last week was 40,000 acres that burned. It’s not only grassland but that could be livestock and homes. So, be very respectful of this because fires can get out of control quickly and have the possibility of a loss of life,” McConnell said.

McConnel said the mutual aid throughout the region is outstanding and last week’s fire south of North Platte serves as the perfect example.

“The mutual aid that we have in our district has been great. Our fire south of town had over 2,000 acres that burned, but we had ten different agencies that were on the scene to help us. So, the mutual aid has just been great, we go and help and they come to help us. It’s a great relationship that we have with everybody.” McConnell said.

McConnell stressed that with the way fire conditions are right now, the sooner fire crews are notified the sooner they can possibly come back home and have the situation under control. McConnell urges the public to not hesitate in calling 911 if they stumble upon a situation that might spark a fire.

