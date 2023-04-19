‘Respect the burn bans’: North Platte Fire Marshal discusses active fire season

The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles...
The North Platte Fire Department and other rural departments responded to a fire several miles south of North Platte last week.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The state and region experienced a very active, dangerous, and deadly fire season last year, and thus far 2023 is shaping up to follow suit.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced earlier this week that he was extending a statewide burn ban through midnight this coming Sunday. North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell is stressing the importance of respecting bans of this nature.

“It’s very important to respect these because the Custer County fire that we just had last week was 40,000 acres that burned. It’s not only grassland but that could be livestock and homes. So, be very respectful of this because fires can get out of control quickly and have the possibility of a loss of life,” McConnell said.

McConnel said the mutual aid throughout the region is outstanding and last week’s fire south of North Platte serves as the perfect example.

“The mutual aid that we have in our district has been great. Our fire south of town had over 2,000 acres that burned, but we had ten different agencies that were on the scene to help us. So, the mutual aid has just been great, we go and help and they come to help us. It’s a great relationship that we have with everybody.” McConnell said.

McConnell stressed that with the way fire conditions are right now, the sooner fire crews are notified the sooner they can possibly come back home and have the situation under control. McConnell urges the public to not hesitate in calling 911 if they stumble upon a situation that might spark a fire.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

Latest News

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
The North Platte Noon Rotary held their 20th Annual Bloodhounds Blood Drive at Venue 304 in...
North Platte Noon Rotary hosts annual blood drive
KNOP Hourly
Seasonably cool Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s hanging around for the next week
Huskers versus Huskers
What you need to know if you’re going to the Husker Spring Game