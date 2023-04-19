Water main repairs underway on the ‘S’ curve

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Work continues on the one-ways along the “S” curve in downtown North Platte.

Midlands Contracting, INC. is in the process of replacing the aging water main between “A” and 1st Streets. It comes after Midlands updated the water line on Jeffers between “B” and “D” Streets last month as part of the Leota Street improvement project.

“A” Street between Jeffers and Vine street will also be closed for a couple weeks.

City administrator Layne Groseth said the 8 inch water main will be replaced with a 12 inch water main. Groseth said the replacement will not only provide better service to customers, but the city is being proactive as it prepares for future growth.

Businesses are currently not affected by the repairs, but could see little to no interruption in the next two weeks or so.

