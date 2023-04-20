Gov. Pillen announces statewide burn ban end date

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the statewide burn ban will expire on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The burn ban was originally put in place late last week to help reduce the risk of wildfires. The burn ban was re-issued on Monday as high winds and dry conditions continued.

Last week several volunteer fire departments and other state agencies battled multiple wildfires is several Nebraska counties.

Gov. Pillen said the newly signed Executive Order 23-07 will shift the authority to waive open burning back to local fire chiefs.

