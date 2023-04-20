One person hospitalized following Kearney house fire

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an early Thursday morning fire in Kearney.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1420 West 20th around 4:17 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters found Kearney Police officers providing care to a woman in the front yard. She had been pulled from the home by a family member.

KVFD says firefighters saw smoke and fire inside the front door of the home. Crews looked to make sure nobody else was inside the home, and were able to extinguish the fire.

The victim was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal and the Kearney Police Department are assisting KVFD in the origin and cause investigation. It remains under investigation.

