Recommended routes and traffic tips for Husker Spring Game visitors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol and City of Lincoln, provided recommended routes to avoid traffic congestion for Husker Spring Game visitors traveling to Lincoln.

Before, during and after Husker football games, the Interstate 80 exits at Interstate 180/Downtown can become very congested. NDOT encourages visitors to use other routes if possible such as:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT recommended routes (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT non-recommended routes (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

NDOT said drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly before and after the Husker Spring Game because it may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. The closure may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.

NDOT non-recommended routes (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the City of Lincoln’s street closure map as several construction projects take place around Lincoln.

Visitors can also visit www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information.

NDOT also suggests drivers involved in a crash during gameday traffic to move to the shoulder, if possible, before reporting the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.