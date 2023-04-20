Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality

By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead after a semi crash in Keith County Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

According to NSP, around 4:20 (CT), a westbound semi left the roadway into the median, overcorrected, and rolled near mile marker 137 on Interstate 80 in Keith County.

The driver, 45-year-old Bakyt Erkinbekov of Philadelphia, PA, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

NSP said a seat belt was not in use at the time of the fatality.

NSP reported that the next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

