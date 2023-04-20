Tickets for “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on sale next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Tickets to the “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” event in Memorial Stadium this August will go on sale next week.

Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in a regular-season match in Memorial Stadium. As part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state, Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska volleyball season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. (CT). The general public can begin purchasing tickets on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets are not part of the Nebraska volleyball season-ticket package. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone (800-8-BIG-RED) or in person at the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office (625 Stadium Drive Suite E). There will be a purchase limit of 12 tickets per account.

A ticket will gain entrance to both volleyball matches and a concert that will take place on the field following the matches. Tickets will be $25 for adults and $5 for high school age and under. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket for admittance.

See below for a list of Frequently Asked Questions about Volleyball Day in Nebraska. More detailed information will be announced closer to the event date.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and how can I buy tickets?

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for high school age and under. UNL students will receive an email with information on how to purchase student tickets. Students from the other three participating institutions should contact their respective athletic departments.

Do I need a ticket for a young child even if they sit on my lap?

Yes. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket for admittance.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes. There will be a limit of 12 tickets per account.

What will the court setup be?

The middle of the court will be near the 20-yard-line on the north half of Tom Osborne Field. The court direction (baseline to baseline) will run from north to south. The team benches will be on the east side of the court and stadium. The concert stage will be set up on the south half of Tom Osborne Field. Disclaimer: Volleyball court and concert stage layout is subject to change. Memorial Stadium field configuration may be modified to accommodate an increase in fan capacity, artist requests or volleyball team accommodations.

Why is the Nebraska-UNO match a regular-season match and the UNK-Wayne State match an exhibition?

Nebraska and UNO will play during the second week of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball regular season. The first official competition date for NCAA Division II women’s volleyball programs this year is Aug. 31, so UNK-Wayne State will be an exhibition.

Is seating reserved or general admission?

All tickets sold are reserved seats. There are no general admission seats.

What time will Memorial Stadium gates open?

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., 60 minutes prior to the start of the first match.

Can I bring a purse/backpack into Memorial Stadium?

The Nebraska Athletics Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the match as with all other home Nebraska Athletics events. Please click here for more information on what is permissible and what is not.

Will there be alcohol sold at the event?

If approved by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, there will be alcohol sales at the event.

How will parking be handled?

Parking information will be made available later this summer.

Who is the performing artist for the concert?

The performing artist will be announced at a later date once an official contract has been signed.

What if the Volleyball Day in Nebraska matches are canceled because of inclement weather?

If Volleyball Day in Nebraska matches are moved to the Bob Devaney Sports Center due to inclement weather, Nebraska Athletics will accommodate as many ticket holders as possible. Tickets for matches at the Devaney Center will be allocated in the same order as the tickets for Memorial Stadium were purchased. There will be a maximum of 4 tickets allowed per account, not to exceed the quantity of tickets purchased for the matches at Memorial Stadium. Ticket holders will be notified by email in July of their status for tickets for the contingency plan at the Devaney Center. Any tickets not awarded at the Devaney Center will be refunded within 4-6 weeks after the event.

Will there be a Tunnel Walk and, if so, can fans line up along the red carpet?

There will be a volleyball version of the Tunnel Walk. However, the tunnel area along the red carpet will be strictly limited to tickets with field access.

Who will get tickets with field access?

Tickets with field access will include Nebraska volleyball courtside season-ticket holders, students from the participating schools, and ADA.

Will there be autographs?

No, there will not be any autograph sessions at Volleyball Day in Nebraska. However, the Nebraska volleyball team will sign autographs on Fan Day on the day of the Red-White Scrimmage in August.

Will chairback seats be available for rent?

Yes, chairback seats will be available for rent similar to a Nebraska football home game.

Water bottle policy?

Fans are permitted to bring an empty water bottle into the stadium. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase at the concession stands inside Memorial Stadium.

Will fans be able to exit and re-enter the stadium?

No. Re-entry will not be permitted at any point during or between the volleyball matches and concert.

Will the matches be on TV/Radio?

The Nebraska-UNO outdoor match will be televised on the Big Ten Network and streamed on the FOX Sports app. Television and streaming details for the UNK-Wayne State match are still being worked out. Huskers Radio Network will broadcast the Nebraska-UNO match, while the UNK-Wayne State match will also have a radio broadcast of its own.

