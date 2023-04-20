Two more North Platte athletes sign their Letter of Intent

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs send two more athletes to the next level. Caleb Kinkaid will be taking his talents to UNK to play football for the Lopes. Daniel Shea is the other Bulldog; he will be attending Mount Marty in South Dakota.

“It’s very special, you know, just shows how much you know how much that means to me; it’s like we have a brotherhood, and everyone says that kind of corny but it is true, Kindkaid said on the support of his peers.

“It is a relief off my shoulders to have accomplished everything that I worked for. I’m really excited to start there, go there, and do the best that I can do and see what I can do, Shea said on playing at the next level.

