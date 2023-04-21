Emaciated puppy found near dumpster nurtured back to health, ready for adoption

Lucky was found near a dumpster in February. He has been nurtured back to health thanks to the...
Lucky was found near a dumpster in February. He has been nurtured back to health thanks to the team at the Arizona Humane Society and is currently up for adoption.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Arizona says a dog is ready to find its forever home after surviving trauma just a few months ago.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, Lucky, a Great Dane mix, was found near a dumpster in the Phoenix area in early February. He was all bones and could barely stand on his own.

Luckily, a good Samaritan found him and took the pup to a veterinary clinic, which alerted the animal welfare organization.

AHS veterinarians examined the poor puppy and found that he was suffering from dehydration, abrasions and sores throughout his body.

The team said Lucky’s body condition was one of the worst they have seen when he was brought in. But against the odds, the trauma hospital was able to nurture him back to health.

In about two months, Lucky has gained 40 pounds and the now 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption at the AHS South Mountain Campus.

More information on the Arizona Humane Society is available online along with the available animals up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Huskers versus Huskers
What you need to know if you’re going to the Husker Spring Game

Latest News

“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
Situation ends safely in south central Nebraska
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case