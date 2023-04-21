Fire prevention tips in rural communities with North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second worst fire season in Nebraska’s recorded history was in 2022, according to the Nebraska Forest Service.

Record-breaking heat and drought conditions persisted, causing all-time low soil moisture. When the rain did occur last year, it was accompanied by lighting. The Nebraska Forest Service reports that over 25,000 acres burned with a large portion occurring in rural areas, where issues can further be complicated due to a variety of reasons.

“It does take us longer to get there. Also, once we do get there to fight the fire, water sources are further away. So one thing individuals in rural communities can do is if there are windmills on their property or out in their pastures to have them full because then we can just draft right out of those,” North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said.

Fire marshal McConnell had the following tips to offer the public during the fire season, specifically speaking to those that live in rural areas of the state. “Make sure that around your property and around their homes that grass is cut short, and, haybales aren’t up against out-buildings. We’ve had a lot of really good help with the farmers, ranchers, and homeowners out in the rural areas. When we do have grass fires because they bring tractors, discs, water tanks, and really help us out.”

