Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly 20 years since the Huskers parted ways with Head Coach Frank Solich and after all that time, Coach Solich is set to return to the stadium he spent decades in as a player, assistant coach, and head coach at the University of Nebraska. Trev Alberts announced last month that Coach Solich would return to Lincoln to be honored at a halftime ceremony during the upcoming Spring Game. Ahead of those ceremonies, Coach Solich is set to address the media on Friday afternoon at around 1:45 PM. You can watch his press conference live in the live player above.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Huskers versus Huskers
What you need to know if you’re going to the Husker Spring Game

Latest News

MSP vs AC
MSP VS AC Baseball
Maxwell-Saint Pat's host Adams Central at Bill Wood Field
Maxwell-Saint Pat’s Baseball hosts Adams Central for doubleheader
paxton track invite
Paxton Track Invite
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Tickets for “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on sale next week