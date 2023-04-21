Nebraska Football Spring Game Fan Guide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game.

It’s the first chance for fans to see new Husker head coach Matt Rhule in action.

As far as format goes, quarters will be the standard 15 minutes with NFL clock rules. It’s first string versus first string, back-ups versus back-ups.

Rhule is planning a four-quarter scrimmage where Nebraska’s top offense will be opposite the team’s best defensive unit. Quarterbacks will be tackled to the ground, according to Rhule.

“Sometimes people go 1s against the 3s and everyone feels good walking out of the stadium,” Rhule said. “This is a work day for us. We’re a 4-8 team. We have to earn the right to talk about winning.”

Offensive linemen will play on both teams due to the limited number of players at that position.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s Spring Game. The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise the game live.

Frank Solich will be back inside Memorial Stadium where he’ll be honored during a halftime ceremony. Twenty years after his controversial firing, Solich will return to the venue he called home as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

Fans will also get to see Herbie Husker’s ‘new’ look, which looks a lot more like the original version.

