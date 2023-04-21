Maxwell-Saint Pat’s Baseball hosts Adams Central for doubleheader

Maxwell-Saint Pat's host Adams Central at Bill Wood Field
Maxwell-Saint Pat's host Adams Central at Bill Wood Field(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell-Saint Pat’s baseball hosted the Adams Central Patriots for a doubleheader Thursday evening at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

In game one, the two sides started off hot both plating two runners in the first inning, but it was all Adams Central from that point on as the Patriots would add 18 mores runs, including 9 in the third inning, to take the win over Maxwell-Saint Pat’s 20-2.

In game two the Patriots kept the offense going putting up a 7 run second inning to take a 9-1 lead into the third, and they did not look back as they took the victory and the sweep in game two 17-5 in 5 innings.

Maxwell-Saint Pat’s falls to 4-4 on the season, they are back on the diamond on Saturday as they take on St. Paul/Palmer.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
KBEAR Country in Broken Bow.
Nebraska Rural Radio Association finalizes purchase of Central Nebraska Radio Station

Latest News

paxton track invite
Paxton Track Invite
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Tickets for “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on sale next week
Caleb Kinkaid and Daniel Shea getting ready to sign
Two more North Platte athletes sign their Letter of Intent
Caleb Smith
Huskers add Southern Conference champion Smith