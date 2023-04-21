Maxwell-Saint Pat’s Baseball hosts Adams Central for doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell-Saint Pat’s baseball hosted the Adams Central Patriots for a doubleheader Thursday evening at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

In game one, the two sides started off hot both plating two runners in the first inning, but it was all Adams Central from that point on as the Patriots would add 18 mores runs, including 9 in the third inning, to take the win over Maxwell-Saint Pat’s 20-2.

In game two the Patriots kept the offense going putting up a 7 run second inning to take a 9-1 lead into the third, and they did not look back as they took the victory and the sweep in game two 17-5 in 5 innings.

Maxwell-Saint Pat’s falls to 4-4 on the season, they are back on the diamond on Saturday as they take on St. Paul/Palmer.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.