Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is now accepting donations and applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Leadership of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced they will be accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were impacted by recent fires.

Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson stated, “The cattle community must come together during challenging times to support our fellow producers affected by the recent fires. We are thankful for the dedication and bravery of first responders, including local volunteer fire departments, who are going above and beyond to contain these fires and keep Nebraskans safe.”

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund will remain activated and accept donations until further notice by leadership of the Disaster Relief Fund.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax deductible – a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Watch Center.

As of Thursday, disaster declarations have been issued for Jefferson (Rock Creek Fire), Cherry (McCann Fire), Garfield (Lowry Fire), and Custer and Blaine counties (Cooksley Complex Fire).

Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief. Applications may be submitted from now until further notice. Relief funds will not be distributed until the application period closes.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, please visit here.

