Paxton Track Invite
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton had their invitational meet Thursday morning, and the meet consisted of nine teams.
On the girls side, Wallace was able to win the meet with 105 points; coming in second was Maywood Hayes Center with 101 points; and rounding out the top three was Anselmo-Merna with 73 points.
For the boys, Sandhills Valley takes the bragging rights, as they scored 104 points to capture first place. Second place goes to Arthur County, which had a total of 95.5 points, and rounding out third is Paxton with 65.5 points.
