Paxton Track Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton had their invitational meet Thursday morning, and the meet consisted of nine teams.

On the girls side, Wallace was able to win the meet with 105 points; coming in second was Maywood Hayes Center with 101 points; and rounding out the top three was Anselmo-Merna with 73 points.

For the boys, Sandhills Valley takes the bragging rights, as they scored 104 points to capture first place. Second place goes to Arthur County, which had a total of 95.5 points, and rounding out third is Paxton with 65.5 points.

