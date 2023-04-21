Protecting your sprinkler system during freeze

The city's water department offers tips to protect sprinkler systems during freeze.
The city's water department offers tips to protect sprinkler systems during freeze.(Pexels.com)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With lows forecasted in the 20′s over the next few days, the North Platte Water Department is reminding homeowners to protect the backflow assemblies on sprinkler systems.

According to officials, using a trash can, bucket or covering it with a towel wrap will keep it from freezing. They also suggest disconnecting hoses from outside faucets to eliminate the danger of faucets freezing or breaking.

City officials also recommend turning off your sprinklers at night to prevent sidewalks and streets from icing over.

