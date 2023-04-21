Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:19

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -We have reached week 19 of Reaching One Classroom at a Time, where Fat Dogs and the Wilkinsons Company give out REACH grants for teachers that find innovative ways to impact their classrooms. This week’s recipient is Nicole Brucks, who is the library media specialist at Washington Elementary. She wanted to start the Book Box Renovation Project, where she plans to take the old newspaper boxes that were donated by the North Platte Telegraph and redecorate them and put them outside each elementary school and put books in them.

“It is normal for people to put a book in and take a book out, but if they don’t have anything to put in, it’s OK to take if you want to keep it and enjoy the literature, even if it’s mom and dad reading to you or them reading to siblings or whatever it takes. Any eyes on literature are the best,” Bruck stated.

