Situation ends safely in south central Nebraska

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Franklin Police Department and other public safety partners, have safely concluded a situation in Franklin, Nebraska.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday, the Franklin Police Department requested assistance from NSP in response to a domestic incident at a residence in Franklin. Officers became concerned regarding the welfare of a woman and a child after she had locked herself inside a bedroom with her infant child. Officers became aware that there were firearms inside the room.

NSP activated crisis negotiators and members of the NSP SWAT Team. After more than three hours of negotiations, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the woman voluntarily exited the room without the child. The infant was then located inside the room unharmed.

The woman was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings for emergency protective care. The investigation remains ongoing. The child was evaluated and cleared at Franklin County Memorial Hospital and has been placed with family.

The Franklin Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department and EMTs, Life Net, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to this incident.

