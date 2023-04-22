Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post accused a Central City teacher of grooming students, something the group says it got Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska Legal Action Fund, which is helmed by Adam Morfeld, sent a retraction demand to Richard Lagueux after Lagueux reportedly made the claim in response to a photo of Central City Public Schools’ rehearsing its production of Mamma Mia. The reported comment was made late last week.

“Grooming by teachers is a serious crime that is defined by Nebraska law,” Nebraska Legal Action Fund said Friday. “Making statements such as that with no factual basis is defamation and not protected speech in Nebraska. In this case, Mr. Lagueux simply did not like Mr. Christensen’s play.”

In a letter to Lagueux, Nebraska Legal Fund demanded a public correction of his claims, threatening legal action if he does not do so.

“We are proud to defend the reputation and rights of Nebraska educators,” Nebraska Legal Fund stated in a social media post.

In responses to the Central City Republican Nonpareil’s coverage of the incident on Friday morning, Lagrueux appeared to double down, calling reporting on the threatened litigation “More fake news from the local government mouthpiece” in a Facebook comment to the shared article.

The full letter to Legueux was posted on Twitter Friday morning. In a response Friday afternoon, Nebraska Legal Action Fund said Christensen had received an apology from Lagueux and that Lagueux had retracted his previous statement. It said it considered the matter closed.

