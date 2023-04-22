Frank Solich honored at Spring Game ceremonies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly 20 years since the Huskers parted ways with Head Coach Frank Solich and after all that time, Coach Solich returned to the stadium he spent decades in as a player, assistant coach, and head coach at the University of Nebraska.

Coach Solich was honored at a halftime ceremony during the Spring Game on Saturday.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

Nebraska legend Frank Solich honored at the 45 yard line. The new locker room will be named after Frank Solich.

