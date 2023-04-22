Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy competing at Regional Contest

MEGA Gymnastics 2023 team
MEGA Gymnastics 2023 team(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy in North Platte sent nine of their 10 team members to the Regional 4XCEL Championships in Minneapolis.

Midwest Elite Gymnastics or MEGA Gymnastics qualified the participants last month at the state competition. Leaving for the regional competition Thursday morning and expressing the common theme of excitement for the opportunity.

“It feels really good because it just tells me that my teammates and I have worked really well and worked very hard together. I put in a lot of hours a week so it feels really good that all this work has paid off,” said Hayden McClain.

McClain estimates she dedicates at least 12 hours a week to gymnastics, her 9-year-old teammate Brandi O’Brien echoed Hayden’s excitement as well.

“It’s really exciting and I’m really excited for all my team too because we’ve all worked really hard to get to this point. I like really being with my teammates and having them encourage me,” O’Brien said. The Region XCEL Championships in Minneapolis began Friday and conclude Sunday.

