Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Situation ends safely in south central Nebraska
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will...
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site