Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Walker Road and South Jeffers Street.

According to North Platte police, a Paulsen Inc. semi truck and pup was traveling west on Walker Road when a southbound Ford Escape ran the red light. The impact caused the Escape to go into the ditch.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, but the driver of the Escape was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said distracted driving also caused a second accident between a Buick Enclave and a Pontiac Grand Am. Police said the Buick ran into the back of a Pontiac. No injuries were reported.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol helped divert traffic while the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.