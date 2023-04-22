Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Walker Road and South Jeffers Street.

According to North Platte police, a Paulsen Inc. semi truck and pup was traveling west on Walker Road when a southbound Ford Escape ran the red light. The impact caused the Escape to go into the ditch.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, but the driver of the Escape was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said distracted driving also caused a second accident between a Buick Enclave and a Pontiac Grand Am. Police said the Buick ran into the back of a Pontiac. No injuries were reported.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol helped divert traffic while the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Situation ends safely in south central Nebraska
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on lot #67
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on lot #67
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
New Herbie Husker unveiled at Spring Game
White team defeats red during Huskers’ Spring Game, 21-7
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-20-2023
Drying out, cooler to start weekend, then warming with more moisture chances