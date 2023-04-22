White team defeats red during Huskers’ Spring Game, 21-7

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska welcomed fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game. The white team defeated the red team, 21-7.

It’s the first chance for fans to see new Husker head coach Matt Rhule in action.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s Spring Game. The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise the game live.

Frank Solich was back inside Memorial Stadium where he was honored during a halftime ceremony.

Fans will also got to see Herbie Husker’s ‘new’ look, which looks a lot more like the original version.

