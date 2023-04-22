White team defeats red during Huskers’ Spring Game, 21-7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska welcomed fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game. The white team defeated the red team, 21-7.

It’s the first chance for fans to see new Husker head coach Matt Rhule in action.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s Spring Game. The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise the game live.

Frank Solich was back inside Memorial Stadium where he was honored during a halftime ceremony.

Fans will also got to see Herbie Husker’s ‘new’ look, which looks a lot more like the original version.

"Eric Crouch symbolizes what Nebraska football's about."



We had Frank Solich relive Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass.@croucheric x @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/xIAfyRsEmn — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) April 22, 2023

Look at that smile! ☺️



Watch Frank Solich's message to @HuskerFBNation fans at halftime of the spring game. pic.twitter.com/mws6eC4P8N — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) April 22, 2023

An absolute Husker legend.



Frank Solich back in Memorial Stadium -- the new locker room will be named after Solich. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/GiZ4NpzrrY — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) April 22, 2023

Nebraska legend Frank Solich honored at the 45 yard line.



The new locker room will be named after Frank Solich. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/Gi6qsvXA7x — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) April 22, 2023

Frank Solich returns to the sidelines of Memorial Stadium pic.twitter.com/gRlFG3KG29 — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) April 22, 2023

Head Coach Matt Rhule leads the team in his first tunnel walk as a #Husker pic.twitter.com/Fh6YwkFeam — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) April 22, 2023

The most electric mascot reveal you'll ever see.



Meet the new and improved Herbie Husker #Huskers pic.twitter.com/NN7e5skvfe — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) April 22, 2023

Coach Rhule and the #Huskers unity walk at the 2023 spring game. pic.twitter.com/X82NaXZEGS — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) April 22, 2023

The #Huskers take the field with 30 minutes remaining until kickoff. pic.twitter.com/WV34Forh9n — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) April 22, 2023

