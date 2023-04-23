Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud, pulsing sound. (BEN NINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody

Latest News

A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Caught on camera: Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Fire at Disneyland caught on camera
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party