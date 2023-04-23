Guardians of the Children holds 5th Annual Child Abuse Awareness & Family Appreciation Day in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday Guardians of the Children held their 5th Annual Child Abuse Awareness & Family Appreciation Day at the D&N Events Center in North Platte.

The event is meant to thank families for their help with supporting Guardians of the Children in their mission to help children out of dangerous situations and support their needs as they grow up.

The event provided food for families free of charge as well as gave kids places to play. There was also a bike giveaway.

The Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program was also there to help collect profiles for kids in the event they go missing.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.