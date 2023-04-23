Guardians of the Children holds 5th Annual Child Abuse Awareness & Family Appreciation Day in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday Guardians of the Children held their 5th Annual Child Abuse Awareness & Family Appreciation Day at the D&N Events Center in North Platte.

The event is meant to thank families for their help with supporting Guardians of the Children in their mission to help children out of dangerous situations and support their needs as they grow up.

The event provided food for families free of charge as well as gave kids places to play. There was also a bike giveaway.

The Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program was also there to help collect profiles for kids in the event they go missing.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Cameron Quintin
North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Semi crash in Keith County results in a fatality
Situation ends safely in south central Nebraska

Latest News

North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.
North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition
KNOP Hourly
Seasonably cool with highs in the 50s and slight chances of scattered showers
New Herbie Husker unveiled at Spring Game
White team defeats red during Huskers’ Spring Game, 21-7
One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized